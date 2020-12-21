‘Coming 2 America’ First Look Images Tease The Return Of Eddie Murphy’s King Akeem

The first official photos from the upcoming Coming 2 America have been released, giving fans the first glimpse of Eddie Murphy reprising his role as King Akeem.

Coming 2 America was pushed back from its original August 7 and December 18 release dates. Amazon Studios bought the film’s rights for $125 million, and the movie will hit Amazon Prime Video worldwide on March 5, 2021.

In addition to Eddie Murphy, most of the original cast returns: Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, Paul Bates, and James Earl Jones are back, as well as Vanessa Belle Calloway, Garcelle Beauvais, and Louis Anderson. Newcomers include Tracy Morgan, Luenell, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.

Stream Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video March 5, 2021.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com