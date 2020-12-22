Peter Jackson shares preview of Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’

Peter Jackson’s documentary on The Beatles, “Get Back,” was due to be released this year before the coronavirus pushed it back to 2021.

The film – which contains 1969 behind-the-scenes footage from 1969 – just released it’s first sneak peak on YouTube, and Jackson says in the introduction to the clip: “We’ve got 56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage, and it’s really…it’s great stuff. I would say we’re about halfway through the edit now, but because you’ve been so patient and the film’s been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview.”

The Beatles: Get Back is due to be released Aug. 27, 2021. You can check out the first preview of the film: here.

Editorial credit: Jayssan / Shutterstock.com