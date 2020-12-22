Tik-Tok’s The D’Amelio Family Announce Upcoming Reality Show on Hulu

Tik-Tok’s most famous sisters, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, are now branching out with their parents for a new reality series on Hulu. The show will provide an inside look into their family life and jobs as content creators, featuring the two sisters and their parents.The D’Amelios announced their new Hulu show in a video on Instagram, with Charli saying, “Hey guys, we are so excited to announce that we have an original series coming to Hulu in 2021.” Dixie chimed in, saying, “We can’t wait to share our lives with you all,” with mom, Heidi adding, “And show you our day-to-day in LA,” and dad Marc finishing off with “And we can’t wait for you to get to know us all better.”

There’s no official date for the show’s release yet, but it is set to debut sometime in 2021.

Editorial credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com