Support on social media for Comedian John Mulaney after he checks into rehab for substance abuse

Friends and celebrities are showing support for John Mulaney after reports he has checked into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer has spoken about alcohol in past stand-up routines and interviews. In a 2019 profile by Esquire, Mulaney called alcohol “addictive,” saying he began drinking at 13 years old. He said that he stopped doing cocaine August 2005 and one month later gave up alcohol. In the interview, Mulaney said that he did not go to a recovery program but had been sober ever since.

After the news about Mulaney checking into rehab, several fellow comedians and actors began tweeting about their friend. Mulaney currently stars in Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth,” created by frequent collaborator Nick Kroll.

