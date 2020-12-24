Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Christmas Card With Son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed their 2020 holiday card ahead of their first Christmas in the US.

On Wednesday, UK-based animal welfare charity Mayhew debuted the card, which features an illustration of the couple with their 19-month-old son, Archie, and two dogs, Pula and Guy, along with the words, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

According to a spokesperson for the duke and duchess, “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

Take a closer look at Meghan and Harry’s 2020 Christmas card below or at the link: here.

Editorial credit: ComposedPix / Shutterstock.com