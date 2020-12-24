Tim McGraw Shares Family Photo With Wife Faith Hill and Daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reunited with their three daughters ahead of the Christmas holiday for a Game of Thrones themed dinner.

McGraw took to social media to give fans a look, saying, “So we had a Game of Thrones-themed dinner at home with the kiddos, Merry Christmas!” In the photos, McGraw can be seen dressed up as Ned Stark, while Hill, and daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, are sporting costumes looking like Joffrey Baratheon, Arya Stark and Sansa Stark respectively. McGraw also recently made headlines when he shared a photo of the family’s massive Christmas tree

On the music front, McGraw recently released a new compilation album, MCGRAW MACHINE HITS: 2013-2019. The project includes songs such as “Humble and Kind,” “Shotgun Rider” and “One of Those Nights,” as well as the collaborations “Highway Don’t Care” with Keith Urban and Taylor Swift, and “May We All” with Florida Georgia Line.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com