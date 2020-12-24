Tori Kelly performs at drive-in holiday concert in California

Tori Kelly performed a two-evening run of drive-in holiday concerts at City National Grove of Anaheim’s Drive-In OC.

Kelly did a duet of “Go Tell It On the Mountain” with her producer, R&B singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, as well as versions of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World/Joyful, Joyful” and her show opener, “Christmas Time Is Here.”

Kelly dropped her new holiday album, “A Tori Kelly Christmas,” on Oct. 30, and she debuted the live performance of her original Christmas song, “Kid Again On Christmas,” which is only available on the deluxe edition of the album sold at Target.

