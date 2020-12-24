Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker Passes Away at 59

Rebecca Luker, a three-time Tony nominated actor, died on Wednesday. She was 59. Her death was announced by her husband, veteran Broadway actor Danny Burstein, who said in a statement “our family is devastated. I have no words at this moment because I’m numb.”

Luker went public in 2020 saying she had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. She was a best actress Tony nominee in 1995 playing Magnolia in “Showboat,” a best actress nominee in 2000 for playing Marian in “The Music Man” opposite Craig Bierko, and a best featured actress nominee in 2007 as Winifred Banks in “Mary Poppins.”

In addition to her husband, Luker is survived by two stepsons, Alex and Zach.

