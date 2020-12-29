Carrie Underwood Announces New Album ‘My Savior”

Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a video message posted to social media, announcing that My Savior, a gospel album companion to Christmas music collection My Gift, will arrive on April 4, 2021.

Said Underwood of the music she recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic: “I basically didn’t want all of that to end. I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift. It’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it.” Underwood added. “Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out. Until then, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, sending lots of love.”

My Gift has topped Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums and Top Country Albums charts since its Sept. 25 release.

