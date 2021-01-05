Dolly Parton teams up with Barry Gibb for reboot of Bee Gees classic ‘Words’

Dolly Parton has teamed with Barry Gibb for a new version of the Bee Gees classic tune “Words.” The reboot of “Words” is from the upcoming all-star album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1. Parton posted a video teaser on Twitter of “Words,” which Gibb and his late brothers Robin and Maurice first recorded in 1967.

The album will be released on January 8, and is a collection of reimagined songs with a country twist (for the official album trailer, click here.)

In addition to Parton, Greenfields also features Gibb songs redone by Jason Isbell (“Words of a Fool”), Little Big Town (“How Deep Is Your Love”), Olivia Newton-John (“Rest Your Love on Me”), Sheryl Crow (“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”), Alison Krauss (“Too Much Heaven”), Brandi Carlile (“Run to Me”), Keith Urban (“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You”), and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings (“Butterfly”).

You can take a listen to “Words” at the link – here.

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com