Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw teaming up for new collab ‘Undivided’

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw are teaming up up to release a new collaboration titled “Undivided” on Jan. 13.

Hubbard co-wrote the track while in quarantine in his tour bus after testing positive for COVID-19. Hubbard and FGL’s Brian Kelley addressed their fanbase in a recent video, where the two talked about pursuing their solo music and collaborations with other artists, but reassuring fans that they weren’t breaking up.

“Undivided” will be on the deluxe edition of McGraw’s latest studio album Here on Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart in September. The deluxe LP is set to be released later this spring. You can pre-order “Undivided” – here.

