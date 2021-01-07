Morgan Wallen Addresses the Leaking of His Music by Walmart

Just days before Morgan Wallen‘s new Dangerous: The Double Album arrives in stores and online, reports are that Walmart “leaked” the music early by displaying and selling the album before its January 8th release date in a hand full of stores.
Morgan took to social media to address the issue in a video clip, with the caption, “If anyone’s gonna leak my music, it should be me. Links for leaks will be in my story shortly.”
Morgan’s sophomore project, Dangerous: The Double Album, will be officially released this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. It features 30-songs, which includes more than a dozen tracks co-penned by Morgan himself.
