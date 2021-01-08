Jennifer Nettles serves as a judge on the new ‘Go Big Show’ talent competition

Jennifer Nettles is serving as one of the judges on the talent competition program Go Big Show, which airs on TBS.

Nettles, joined by fellow judges Rosario Dawson, wrestler Cody Rhodes, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and host Bert Kreischer, are featuring on a show that is unlike any other talent show around. Go Big Show takes talent to the next level, featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and all kinds of other radical feats.

The winner will take home a $100,000 prize. Go Big Show airs on TBS, and you can check out the trailer – here.

Country Star Jennifer Nettles on Judging ‘Go-Big Show’ Extreme Talent Competition Via www.tvinsider.com Jennifer Nettles is a country superstar and accomplished entertainer who has been on many stages…

Editorial credit: Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com