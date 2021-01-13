Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Announce “Country Cadillac” Co-Headlining Tour

January 13, 2021 Staff Country Daypop

Country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will hit the road for their co-headlining Country Cadillac Tour, which kicks off Feb. 5 at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas and include stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, Birmingham and more. 

Presale tickets are available Wednesday, January 13 at 10AM local time to Thursday, January 14 at 10PM local time and public on sale begins this Friday, January 15 at 10AM local at jameyjohnson.com/tour and randyhouser.com. Tickets are only available online for this socially distance live tour.

The full list of dates for the Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser ‘Country Cadillac Tour’ can be found below. 

Via theboot.com
Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com