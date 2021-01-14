Maren Morris Teams up with JP Saxe for “Line by Line”

Maren Morris and JP Saxe have debuted a new song “Line By Line,” along with an accompanying music video.

“I have always loved being contemplative of the artist vs. muse relationship in songs,” Maren says. “‘Line by Line’ acts as a promise that I’ll never be done writing about my muse in this life because he can’t be summed up in one song. Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session. He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. I think all in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com