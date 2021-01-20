Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant, Dies at 24

Harry Brant, the younger son of billionaire publisher Peter Brant and model Stephanie Seymour, has died. The 24-year-old socialite and fashionista was found dead Sunday of an accidental drug overdose, his parents said in statement. Brant’s parents said Brant died just days before he was to re-enter rehab.

Brant and Seymour said: “It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”

Brant was a staple of New York’s fashion scene, along with his brother, Peter Brant II. Brant modeled for Balmain and Italian Vogue, and launched a unisex makeup line for MAC with his brother in 2015. His parents said he had hoped to expand his role creatively at Peter Brant’s Interview magazine.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com