Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks perform at Inauguration of President Joe Biden

Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem at President Biden’s inauguration, singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as part of the event to mark President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Gaga sang from the West Front of the US Capitol, dressed in a navy blue jacket, a red dress and a gold dove pinned on her jacket. On Twitter, Lady Gaga called for peace, captioning a photograph: “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

Jennifer Lopez sang ‘This Land is Your Land’ from the balcony of the famous building, and managed to get a line of her song, ‘Let’s Get Loud ‘ into the performance.