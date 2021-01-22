Democratic Senators request investigation into Sens. Hawley and Cruz’s role in Capitol insurrection

Seven Democratic senators filed a complaint urging the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate GOP Sens. Ted Cruz’s and Josh Hawley’s efforts to overturn the presidential election results. The complaint comes more than two weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Cruz and Hawley both raised formal objections during the joint session to confirm Electoral College results and voted against states’ election results after Congress reconvened following the attack.

Editorial credit: vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com