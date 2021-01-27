Demi Lovato set to star new NBC sitcom ‘Hungry’

Demi Lovato will star in a scripted comedy series titled Hungry, which is in development at NBC. According to Variety, Hungry “follows friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing the series. Additionally, Lovato is executive producing, along with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects. Braun is Lovato’s manager.

Lovato is no stranger to acting, having guest-starred on multiple episodes of Will & Grace during the show’s final season. She also appeared on Glee and Disney’s Sonny With a Chance and Camp Rock.

