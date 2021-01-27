“Juno” star Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner Announce Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Elliot Page and Emma Portner are divorcing after three years of marriage. Page filed for divorce in New York on Tuesday, and in a joint statement the couple shared that they’ve been separated since last summer. Their statement read: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page and Portner secretly tied the knot in January 2018, announcing their marriage on Instagram with a series of three pics. Portner publicly shared her support for 33-year-old Page last month after he came out as transgender. “I am so proud of @elliotpage,” Portner wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of Page’s statement. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

