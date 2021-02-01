Denzel Washington’s ‘Little Things’ tops the weekend box office

Denzel Washington’s crime drama, The Little Things, is the No. 1 movie at North American theaters this weekend, earning $4.8 million. The film is also streaming on HBO Max to appeal to as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Croods: A New Age with $1.84 million, followed by Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 3 with $1.3 million, The Marksman at No. 4 with $1.25 million and Monster Hunter at No. 5 with $740,000.

Rounding out the top tier are News of the World at No. 6 with $540,000, Promising Young Woman at No. 7 with $260,000, Fatale at No. 8 with $220,000, The War with Grandpa at No. 9 with $147,050 and Our Friend at No. 10 with $135,000.

Denzel Washington’s The Little Things Just Set A Box Office Milestone During The Pandemic Via www.cinemablend.com It’s no secret that the box office is not exactly booming right now. With the pandemic still a…

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com