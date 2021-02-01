Rapper T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris deny sexual abuse allegations

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are adamantly denying what they call “appalling” abuse allegations made against them. The couple made headlines after a woman named Sabrina Peterson posted screenshots of unverified messages from over a dozen unidentified women accusing the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse. Peterson is a former friend of the couple.

A rep for T.I. released a statement denying the accusations, saying, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram account, the Grammy-winning rapper — real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — said, “No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We vehemently deny ALL these disgusting, anonymous allegations.”

T.I. and Tiny have been married for 10 years. The hip-hop star has six children, three of which he shares with Tiny.

