Carrie Underwood shares update about her recent neck injury

Carrie Underwood is recovering from a recent neck injury that left her unable to exercise for several days, sharing the news of her injury on her fitness app fit52. Underwood launched the app in March 2020 in coordination with the release of her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Underwood let fans know she was recently sidelined due to an injury that needed some rest, saying, “Been out a few days w/a neck injury.” She added that the injury kept her from working out for a while, but she was finally ready to slowly get back in the gym; however she also acknowledged her exercise routine needed a few changes to accommodate her neck. Underwood said, along with a makeup-free photo of herself smiling in her gym, “Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing.”

Editorial credit: MPH Photos / Shutterstock.com