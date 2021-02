Luke Bryan is following up his recent chart-topper “One Margarita” with the new track “Down To One.” The track marks the fourth single from Bryan’s Born Here Live Here Die Here album. The album has already produced three No. 1 singles, including “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.”

The video for “Down To One” is exclusively available on Facebook right now — you can check out the video – HERE

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com