Former Ohio police officer indicted by grand jury in fatal shooting of

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that a former Ohio police officer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a black man last month. Adam Coy, the white officer who served with the Columbus Police Department, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in the shooting death of Andre Hill, 47. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Coy was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 22, when Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police body camera footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand, seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy, Coy had not activated the body camera, but an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio. Detweiler told investigators that Coy yelled, “There’s a gun in his other hand” before opening fire. Hill was on the garage floor for several minutes before an officer came to his aid, and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

