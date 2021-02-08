Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers announces engage amid reports he’s dating actress Shailene Woodley

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he is engaged over the weekend, but the question being asked on social media is – to who?

Rodgers revealed the engagement news as he accepted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award for the third time in his career. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing and memorable moments,” Rodgers said. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career.” Reports recently surfaced just this week that Rodgers had been dating ‘Big Little Lies’ actress Shailene Woodley, but the QB didn’t confirm the news when he made his announcement Saturday. Rodgers never mentioned the name of the mystery woman during his MVP acceptance speech, just referred to her as “my fiancé.”

Rodgers has previously been in long-term relationships with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com