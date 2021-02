Brandi Carlile has shared her take on the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Carlile’s rendition was recorded for the new CBS series, CLARICE, which acts as a prequel to to the Silence of the Lambs saga.

Carlile’s memoir Broken Horses will is set for an April 2021 release; for more information, you can check out her official website here.

Listen to Brandi’s version of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – here.

Hear Brandi Carlile’s Haunting ‘Country Roads’ Cover in Full Via theboot.com After a snippet of her John Denver appeared in a Super Bowl ad, Carlile has shared the full…

Editorial credit: Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com