Brad Paisley has released his latest track, titled “Off Road.”

Brad says of the song, “So, I have been spending a bunch of time in the studio, and I’ve finally got some new music for you! There’s a song called ‘Off Road’ that’s about every girl who won’t stay in her lane, every girl that busts through road blocks to get where she wants to go — you know who you are, I hope you love it.”

Check out Paisley’s new track, “Off Road” – here.

