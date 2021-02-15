[banner location="under-navigation-728-90"]

Blake Shelton drops music video for “Minimum Wage”

February 15, 2021 Staff Country Daypop

Blake Shelton has just released his music video for “Minimum Wage.”

Blake shared that the process to make this video was different, saying, “We had a lot of COVID protocol in place for this video. I really felt like the video needed to be a live performance, so we had a few fans at Ole Red in Tishomingo. Of course, everyone had to be pre-tested and re-tested and temperature checks and social distance. I’m still amazed by the camerawork and how it looks like Ole Red is packed with people knowing there were just a handful of people actually on site.” Blake also had a special director for this project, Gwen’s [Stefani’s] brother Todd captured exactly what I wanted to it to be.”

Watch Blake Shelton’s music video for “Minimum Wage” at the link: here.

See Blake Shelton’s ‘Minimum Wage’ Video, Directed by Gwen Stefani’s Brother

Via tasteofcountry.com
Blake Shelton is keeping it all in the (soon-to-be) family with his newest music video, the clip…
 

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com