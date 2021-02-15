Ashley McBryde announces upcoming EP titled “Never Will: Live From A Distance”

Ashley McBryde announced her upcoming six-song EP Never Will: Live From A Distance, featuring special live performances, will arrive Friday, May 28. The opening track, “First Thing I Reach For – Live” is available now, and the EP can be pre-saved at the link here.

Said Ashley: “We released Never Will on April 3 last year, so we went straight from rehearsals for a tour to not seeing each other in person for months. Getting together to rehearse and record these live versions safely was our way of giving the fans a taste of what they would have seen had the world not changed so much. Man did it feel good to strap on the guitar and see my guys and just play, but we cannot wait to do it again with our incredible fans in person soon.”

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com