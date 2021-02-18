Tracy Lawrence marks 30 years in music with ‘Hindsight 2020’ collection

Tracy Lawrence is celebrating his 30th anniversary in country music this year by releasing a special project, Hindsight 2020. The three-volume album has 30 tracks and will be released throughout 2021.

The collection is a combination of brand new material, collaborations, and some of Lawrence’s favorite hits. The first in the series, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell, will be released on April 23. This 10-song collection features all new material from Lawrence, who wrote nine of the 10 tracks. Ahead of the full album, Lawrence will release new music every two weeks on his social media accounts. The title track from Volume 1, “Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell,” is available now.