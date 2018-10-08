Random Facts For Your Monday

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Michael Jackson has earned approximately $2 billion since his death.

2. Before Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s, he worked for KFC.

3. Carrie Underwood earned college credit for being on “American Idol”. It helped her get her degree in mass communications from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. Check out the video to see her first audition on the show way back when!!!

4. The holes in Swiss cheese come from microscopic hay particles.

5. Steve Jobs only had a 2.65 GPA in high school.