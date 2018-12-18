WATCH: Lil Jon and The Kool-Aid Man “All I Want For Christmas” Just when you thought you had seen everything…This hits the internet! A duet featuring rapper Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man, “All I Want For Christmas.” You’re welcome or I’m sorry! Either way, enjoy!!!!!! SHARE RELATED CONTENT WATCH: Luke Combs Debuts A New Song WATCH: An Ant-Man Will Be Important In Avengers:Endgame Remembering The 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush Ladies Sleep With Dogs Better Than Humans! LMAO, ROFL, BRB!! Texting Annoys People!!! RIP Roy Clark Passes Away at 85