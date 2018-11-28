Would You Give Up Social Media To Never Get Sick Again?!?

So what would you be willing to give up if it meant you’d never get another cold for the rest of your life? About 2,000 people took a poll. Here’s what they said . . .

1. Would you give up social media? 29% said yes.

2. Would you give up caffeine? Again, 29% said yes.

3. Would you give up sex? 21% of us would.

4. Would you give up TV and movies? Only 18% said yes.

5. Would you give up all of your vacation time going forward? 17% said yes.

The top ways we make ourselves more comfortable when we’re sick are by taking more naps . . . wearing comfier clothes, or pajamas . . . using extra blankets . . . watching more TV . . . and eating whatever we want, even if it’s junk food.

The top things we do to avoid getting sick are wash our hands more often . . . take vitamins or supplements . . . and get more sleep.

And finally, 45% of people say they get pretty “needy” when they’re sick. And a third of us admit to exaggerating our symptoms just to get more sympathy.

