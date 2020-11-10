Netflix Halts Production On Season 2 Of ‘The Witcher’ After Multiple COVID-19 Tests

For the second time, Netflix has been forced to stop production on the second season of The Witcher due to positive COVID-19 tests, and as of press time there is no date for when production will resume.

Deadline reported that those diagnosed were not part of the show’s main cast and they have already been quarantined. Filming was taking place west of London, and the UK has seen a dramatic leap in coronavirus cases over the last several weeks. Only when filming is believed to be safe again will production restart. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich addressed the situation on Twitter, thanking fans for their support and saying that the staff seemed to be doing well. She added that the team would be back to production “soon.”

Starring Henry Cavill, The Witcher is based on the book series of the same now, and the video games associated with the series helped to turn the franchise into a global success. They feature many of the same characters, locations, and story elements.

