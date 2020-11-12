2020 CMA Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards last night, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eric Church took home the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year award, while Maren Morris took home three awards: female vocalist of the year, single of the year for “The Bones,” and song of the year for the same single. Luke Combs, who had six nominations this year, received awards for male vocalist of the year and album of the year for “What You See Is What You Get.” Morgan Wallen was honored in the new artist of the year category, Dan + Shay won the vocal duo of the year award, and Old Dominion took home the trophy for vocal group of the year.

For the full list of winners, see below!