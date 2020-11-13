Morgan Wallen To Release New Double Album “Dangerous” On January 8

Morgan Wallen will release his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, on Jan. 8, 2021. The 30-song project will feature more than a dozen songs written by Morgan, along with songs written by Jason Isbell, Eric Church, Hardy, Shane McAnally and more.

Morgan revealed plans for the new album via social media shortly before the CMA Awards. The album will also feature a 32-track edition available at Target.

Morgan’s 2018 debut album, If I Know Me, earned him three No. 1 singles: “Up Down,” “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.”

