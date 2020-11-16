Dolly Parton To Release New Memoir: “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics”

Dolly Parton’s new memoir, titled Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will celebrate the musician’s six decades of songwriting. Throughout the book, Parton explains and explores 150 of her best-loved songs and shares stories behind the music and lyrics.

Chronicle Books, the publisher, explains, “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics is a landmark celebration of the remarkable life and career of a country music and pop culture legend. As told by Dolly Parton in her own inimitable words, explore the songs that have defined her journey. Illustrated throughout with previously unpublished images from Dolly Parton’s personal and business archives.”

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics is slated to be released on November 17, 2020 and can be found wherever books are sold.

