Tim McGraw will release a new compilation album, McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019, on Nov. 20.

The 14-song collection features past tunes “How I’ll Always Be,” “Humble and Kind,” “Truck Yeah” and more, as well as a brand-new version of “Redneck Girl” featuring Midland.

Listen to Tim’s “Redneck Girl” featuring Midland: here.

