Morgan Wallen Shares Three New Songs Ahead Of The Release Of His Upcoming Double Album

Morgan Wallen has released three new tracks, “Somebody’s Problem,” “Still Goin’ Down,” and “Livin’ the Dream,” ahead of his upcoming double album, Dangerous: The Double Album, set for release on January 8, 2021. The collection will offer 30 songs, with two additional songs on a Target edition.

In a statement last week, Wallen said, “The ’double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies.”

You can take a listen to “Somebody’s Problem,” Still Goin’ Down,” and “Livin’ the Dream,” at the audio links on YouTube referenced above.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com