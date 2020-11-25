Florida Georgia Line To Produce And Create Country Musical Movie

Florida Georgia Line – comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian “BK” Kelley — along with Monarch Media, are teaming up for an original country movie musical that will see the duo create both original music and reimagine country classics.

Plot details for the untitled feature have not been revealed, but the film is described as a “classic movie musical with contemporary sensibilities.” Hubbard and Kelley will executive produce along with Monarch’s Vicky Patel.

Said Hubbard and Kelley: “We are so excited to bring a wholly original country musical to the big screen for the very first time. In T.K. McKamy and the team at Monarch Media, we’ve found the perfect partners that will help us bring the emotion and storytelling of country music to the movies for the most passionate music fans in the world to enjoy.”

