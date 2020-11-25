Brett Eldredge Releases New Version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Featuring Sofia Reyes

Brett Eldredge, released a new rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” featuring Latin star Sofia Reyes. Brett and Sophia recorded the track at the historic Capitol Studio in Los Angeles. For the new duet, Sophia sings her vocals in Spanish.

“I love Sofía’s voice and I’ve always wanted to learn some Spanish,” says Brett. “And who better to learn from than her?” “I’m so happy to work with Brett,” says Sofia. “It’s an honor and I think you’ll love the Spanish version of this song.”

Brett recorded a version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on his 2016 holiday album, Glow. You can take a listen to Brett and Sofia sing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” – here.

