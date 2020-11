Sam Hunt has released a new video for his current single, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.”

“Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s” is featured on Sam’s No. 1 sophomore album, Southside, which was released in April 2020. The video, directed by Justin Clough, follows the story of a man who gets out of prison and is unsure of his path forward.

Watch the video for “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s” at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com