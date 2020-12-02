Lady A Release Video for New Holiday Tune “Christmas Though Your Eyes”

Lady A released a deluxe version of their 2012 holiday album, On This Winter’s Night, featuring the 12 tracks from their 2012 album, with four new recordings: “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Little Saint Nick,” “That Spirit of Christmas” and “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” which the trio co-penned.

Now Lady A has dropped a new video for “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” featuring home videos and photos of the trio and their families.  You can check out the video on YouTube here.

