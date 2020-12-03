Dan + Shay Share Video For ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’

Dan + Shay have released the official music video for their original holiday song “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”! The duo posted to Instagram, saying, “The “Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ official music video is available now on @youtube! The words of this song are very close to our hearts, especially this year being apart from our fans, families, and friends. if this song reminds you of someone, tag them in the comments and let them know. and as a bonus, if you have a story, please share and we’ll do our best to reply! much love, and happy holidays to all.”

Shot in Nashville and directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Tracy, the clip finds the duo in a snow-covered setting for a song inspired by their families. You can view the video for Christmas Isn’t Christmas on YouTube: here.

