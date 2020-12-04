Take a Look At Cody Johnson’s Cover Of Reba McEntire’s “Whoever’s In New England”

Cody Johnson has released an acoustic cover of Reba McEntire‘s chart-topping hit, “Whoever’s In New England.” Johnson recorded his version of the song at Orb Recording Studio in Austin.

Johnson teamed up with McEntire for a duet of his song, “Dear Rodeo,” which highlights the highs and lows of rodeo life. Upon its release the song has raked in over 45 million global streams to date. “Dear Rodeo” is featured on Johnson’s major-label debut album Ain’t Nothin’ To It.

Check out Johnson’s version of Reba’s “Whoever’s in New England” on YouTube.