Take a Listen To Dolly Parton’s Surprise Bonus Track, “I Still Believe” Off Her New Holiday Album

Dolly Parton has shared a surprise digital bonus track, “I Still Believe,” from her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The new track is only available digitally.

A Holly Dolly Christmas debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in October and features several holiday standards, including “Mary, Did You Know,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and more, as well as a handful of original tunes written by Dolly. The album also features duets with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

Take a listen to “I Still Believe” at the link: here.

Dolly Parton releases surprise Christmas bonus track Via www.msn.com Dolly Parton announced the surprise release of a bonus track for her Christmas album “A…

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com