Carly Pearce Honors Her Late Friend And Producer Busbee With New Song, “Show Me Around”

Carly Pearce is paying tribute to her longtime friend, songwriting partner and producer, busbee, with the release of a new song, “Show Me Around.” 

Michael James Ryan—known professionally as busbee—died in 2019 at the age of 43 from an aggressive form of brain cancer. Not only did busbee produce Carly’s debut and sophomore albums, but he also co-wrote many of her songs, including “Every Little Thing,” “Catch Fire,” “Call Me” and more.

