Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Expecting Their First Child

December 8, 2020

Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell have announced they are expecting their first child together. Bushnell, who was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelor, married Lane in October of 2019. Bushnell shared the happy news on her Instagram page. 

Lane launched his Big, Big Plans Tour in October of 2019, which wrapped up February 2020. Lane’s headlining tour followed-up his support of Brad Paisley on his international tour. The video for Lane’s single “Big, Big Plans” features footage from his and Bushnell’s real-life wedding in Tennessee.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com