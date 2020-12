Maddie & Tae have released a new video for the title track to their recent holiday EP, We Need Christmas.

“We Need Christmas” is one of the two original tunes on the new EP, along with “Merry Married Christmas.” The EP also features four holiday standards: “This Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Watch Maddie & Tae’s new video for We Need Christmas on YouTube.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com